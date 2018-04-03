Karma (KRM) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

Karma (CURRENCY:KRM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Karma token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlink, OpenLedger DEX and RuDEX. Over the last week, Karma has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Karma has a total market cap of $8.51 million and $103,822.00 worth of Karma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Karma alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00203411 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00128208 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00143335 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012471 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00030027 BTC.

Karma Profile

Karma (KRM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Karma’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,414,013 tokens. Karma’s official message board is medium.com/@karma.project. Karma’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain. Karma’s official website is karma.red.

Buying and Selling Karma

Karma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlink, OpenLedger DEX and RuDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Karma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karma must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.