Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Stake Lifted by Kayak Investment Partners LLC

Kayak Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Lumentum comprises about 7.4% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kayak Investment Partners LLC owned 0.50% of Lumentum worth $15,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lumentum by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $234,000.

In other Lumentum news, General Counsel Judy G. Hamel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 12,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $859,881.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,318 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,150 shares of company stock worth $3,800,816 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,924.69, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.08. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $74.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.03 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LITE. Barclays raised Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

