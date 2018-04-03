KB Home (KBH) Upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.58% from the stock’s current price.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho set a $35.00 target price on shares of KB Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

NYSE KBH opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. KB Home has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $2,468.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. KB Home had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $871.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $4,066,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas F. Norton sold 47,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $1,430,467.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 22,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

