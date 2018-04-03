KDI Capital Partners LLC Sells 48,973 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

KDI Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 48,973 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.2% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, insider Roger Bird sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $518,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Watkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,075.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.47.

ABT stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104,640.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “KDI Capital Partners LLC Sells 48,973 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/kdi-capital-partners-llc-sells-48973-shares-of-abbott-laboratories-abt.html.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.