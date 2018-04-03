Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.45

Press coverage about Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Keane Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6779661061248 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Keane Group stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1,661.21, a PE ratio of 123.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.37. Keane Group has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Several research firms have commented on FRAC. Piper Jaffray set a $22.00 target price on shares of Keane Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Keane Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Keane Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keane Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director Elmer Dale Reed sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $110,292.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,254.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 1,998,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $36,468,281.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,917,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,247,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,326,956 shares of company stock valued at $279,700,566.

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

