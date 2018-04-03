Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analysts Give Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) a $12.00 Price Target

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) has been given a $12.00 price target by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

HCAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:HCAP opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.57, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

In related news, major shareholder Jmp Group Llc acquired 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $106,991.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 62,277 shares of company stock valued at $666,229 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.54% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

