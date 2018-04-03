Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

KEG.UN opened at C$18.31 on Tuesday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$16.61 and a 12 month high of C$23.15.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide consistent monthly distributions to unitholders at the highest sustainable level, and the Trustees of the Trust review distribution levels on an ongoing basis to fulfill that objective. The Trust pays distributions on a monthly basis to unitholders.

