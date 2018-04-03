KekCoin Trading 45.8% Higher This Week (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. KekCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $17,782.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KekCoin has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One KekCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00203565 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00130706 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00143851 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00017850 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012677 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029107 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,601,829 coins and its circulating supply is 10,601,829 coins. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

