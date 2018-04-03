Kelman Lazarov Inc. Takes Position in AT&T (NYSE:T)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,902 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 48,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 247,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares during the period. Barbara Oil Co. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 50.0% during the second quarter. Barbara Oil Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 93.6% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 161,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,059.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Donovan bought 27,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo lowered their price objective on AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Scotiabank set a $40.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vetr raised AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.68 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,070,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,369,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $218,855.36, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $41.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

