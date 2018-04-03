Rheinmetall (RHM) PT Set at €111.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €111.00 ($137.04) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHM. Commerzbank set a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. equinet set a €110.00 ($135.80) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. UBS set a €130.00 ($160.49) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($135.80) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra set a €120.00 ($148.15) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €118.43 ($146.21).

Rheinmetall stock remained flat at $€115.35 ($142.41) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €71.11 ($87.79) and a 12 month high of €116.80 ($144.20).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

