Key Energy Services (KEG) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Key Energy Services (NYSE: KEG) is one of 25 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Key Energy Services to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Key Energy Services alerts:

48.2% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Key Energy Services has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Energy Services’ competitors have a beta of 1.82, suggesting that their average stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Key Energy Services and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services 0 5 2 0 2.29 Key Energy Services Competitors 629 1839 1567 53 2.26

Key Energy Services currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.91%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 12.46%. Given Key Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Key Energy Services is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Key Energy Services and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services $436.17 million N/A -1.85 Key Energy Services Competitors $1.24 billion -$263.96 million -23.30

Key Energy Services’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Key Energy Services. Key Energy Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Key Energy Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Key Energy Services Competitors -24.58% -12.66% -3.91%

Summary

Key Energy Services beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The Company provides a range of well services to oil companies, foreign national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. The Company operates in five segments: U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International. Its U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services operate geographically within the United States. The International segment includes its operations in Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Russia, Bahrain and Oman. The Company’s services include rig-based and coiled tubing-based well maintenance and workover services, well completion and recompletion services, fluid management services, fishing and rental services, and other ancillary oilfield services. Additionally, certain of its rigs provide specialty drilling applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.