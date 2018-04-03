Analysts Offer Predictions for Five Below Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FIVE. ValuEngine upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Five Below from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Five Below from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.09.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $72.27 on Monday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,068.60, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,990,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,642,000 after acquiring an additional 435,463 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Five Below by 6,517.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 282,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 286,749 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 223,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 175,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Five Below by 580.2% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 203,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,507,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: “Analysts Offer Predictions for Five Below Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/keycorp-comments-on-five-below-incs-q1-2019-earnings-five-updated.html.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.