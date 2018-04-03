Keyera (KEY) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEY. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.44.

Shares of KEY traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.90. 467,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,048. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$31.20 and a 12 month high of C$42.57.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$853.62 million.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. is engaged in energy midstream businesses, and operates in oil and gas sector between upstream and downstream sectors. The Company is organized into two business units: Gathering and Processing Business Unit and Liquids Business Unit. The Gathering and Processing Business Unit owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs).

