KickCoin (KICK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.86 Million

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. KickCoin has a market cap of $24.04 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000716 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Exmo, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003149 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00723786 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00178536 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038848 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00031003 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin launched on September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 487,318,024 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,674,977 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickCoin is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICKICO platform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICKICO takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickCoin can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox, Gate.io and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

