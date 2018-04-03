BB&T Investment Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2,507.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,397,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,240 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,037,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,549 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 5,178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,475,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,085 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 305.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,009,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,795,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $119.00 price target on Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.56.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total transaction of $2,773,633.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $107.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38,623.29, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $104.58 and a twelve month high of $134.29.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 427.79% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

