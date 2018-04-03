Kimberly Clark (KMB) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media stories about Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kimberly Clark earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.3932511185528 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays set a $119.00 price target on Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.56.

KMB stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.88. 2,441,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,356. The stock has a market cap of $38,623.29, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $104.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 427.79% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total value of $2,773,633.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,729,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

