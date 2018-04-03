Kin (KIN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $293,259.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $132.75 million and approximately $293,259.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Kin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, EtherDelta and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003132 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00710729 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00185843 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00038469 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00031914 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activites such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem . The Kin token will will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. “

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, CoinFalcon, Mercatox, IDEX, Bancor Network and COSS. It is not possible to purchase Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

