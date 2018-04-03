Kingfisher (KGFHY) & CafePress (PRSS) Head to Head Review

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS: KGFHY) and CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Kingfisher shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of CafePress shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of CafePress shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kingfisher pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CafePress does not pay a dividend. Kingfisher pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Kingfisher has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CafePress has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingfisher and CafePress’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingfisher $15.02 billion 0.60 $624.88 million $0.66 12.54 CafePress $85.68 million 0.27 -$10.25 million ($0.61) -2.25

Kingfisher has higher revenue and earnings than CafePress. CafePress is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingfisher, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kingfisher and CafePress’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A CafePress -11.97% -27.04% -21.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kingfisher and CafePress, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingfisher 0 1 2 0 2.67 CafePress 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kingfisher beats CafePress on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company’s segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International. The Other International segment consists of Poland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Russia, Romania and the joint venture Koctas Yapi Marketleri Ticaret A.S. (Koctas) in Turkey. Its brands include B&Q, Castorama, Brico Depot and Screwfix. B&Q is a garden center retailer. B&Q operates approximately 300 stores and offers over 40,000 products. Castorama’s stores provide over 50,000 home and garden products in France, Poland and Russia. Castorama operates over 100 stores. Brico Depot offers customers a choice of over 10,500 do it yourself (DIY) and renovation products. Brico Depot operates approximately 120 stores. Screwfix is a supplier of trade tools, plumbing, electrical, bathrooms and kitchen products.

About CafePress

CafePress Inc. operates as retailer of personalized products in the United States and internationally. The company offers gifts and accessories, including T-shirts and apparel; mugs and drinkware; and home goods, such as custom shower curtains and bed coverings. It conducts its business on its primary United States based domain, CafePress.com; and operates CafePress branded Websites for the markets in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The company also sells CafePress branded products through other online retail partners. The company was formerly known as CafePress.com, Inc. and changed its name to CafePress Inc. in June 2011. CafePress Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

