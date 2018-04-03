KingN Coin (CRYPTO:KNC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.00

KingN Coin (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, KingN Coin has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One KingN Coin coin can currently be bought for $17.73 or 0.00240001 BTC on major exchanges. KingN Coin has a total market capitalization of $35,626.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of KingN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003132 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00719300 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015031 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00182830 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039221 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00031151 BTC.

About KingN Coin

KingN Coin’s total supply is 2,509 coins and its circulating supply is 2,009 coins. The Reddit community for KingN Coin is /r/KingnCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KingN Coin is kingncoin.com. KingN Coin’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork.

KingN Coin Coin Trading

KingN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase KingN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KingN Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KingN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

