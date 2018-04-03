Boenning Scattergood Analysts Give Kingstone Companies (KINS) a $24.00 Price Target

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) has been given a $24.00 price objective by equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.47% from the stock’s previous close. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ KINS opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $179.50, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.16). Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barry Goldstein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $61,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 632,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,665,058.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Yankus purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $487,310 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 485.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 78,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 313,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 51,213 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

