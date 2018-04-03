KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. L.P.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.73. KKR & Co. L.P. posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. L.P. will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KKR & Co. L.P..

Get KKR & Co. L.P. alerts:

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $941.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.36 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on KKR. ValuEngine upgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 price target on KKR & Co. L.P. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

In other KKR & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,444,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $45,771,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 267,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. L.P. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. L.P. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 47,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. L.P. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in KKR & Co. L.P. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 860,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. L.P. stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,882.05, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. KKR & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/kkr-co-l-p-kkr-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-58-per-share.html.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.