KlondikeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42.00 (KDC)

KlondikeCoin (CURRENCY:KDC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, KlondikeCoin has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. KlondikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of KlondikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlondikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.89 or 0.01705650 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007382 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015277 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00028761 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About KlondikeCoin

KlondikeCoin (CRYPTO:KDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2014. KlondikeCoin’s official website is klondikecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klondike Coin is a scrypt based proof of work coin with a one minute block interval or block target – and a one minute or one block Kimoto gravity well based difficulty retargetting. “

KlondikeCoin Coin Trading

KlondikeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy KlondikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlondikeCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlondikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

