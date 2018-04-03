Koch Industries Inc. Invests $116,000 in SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSRM. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,140,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 150,490 shares during the period. Loews Corp increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 804,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 391,526 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,012,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 479,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. SSR Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 11.19. The firm has a market cap of $1,150.83, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of -0.23.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $107.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc, formerly Silver Standard Resources Inc, is a Canada-based resource company. The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties located in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Pirquitas mine, Marigold mine, Seabee Gold Operation, and Exploration and evaluation properties.

