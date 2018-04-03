Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) PT Set at €82.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been assigned a €82.00 ($101.23) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. equinet set a €67.00 ($82.72) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €74.50 ($91.98) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($91.36) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €76.64 ($94.62).

Shares of ETR SKB opened at €74.55 ($92.04) on Friday. Koenig & Bauer has a one year low of €54.65 ($67.47) and a one year high of €74.25 ($91.67).

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging, commercial book, and poster printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

