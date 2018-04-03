Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Stake Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,078,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,751,850 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.13% of Kosmos Energy worth $110,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,619,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,305 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,877,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,088,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 979,199 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,064,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,938,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,230,000 after acquiring an additional 219,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group set a $7.00 target price on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (Kosmos) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the emerging areas along the Atlantic Margins. Its assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, discoveries and further exploration potential offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco and Western Sahara.

