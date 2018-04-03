Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.6% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. National Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the third quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.7% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.0% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.37.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $93.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75,923.79, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

