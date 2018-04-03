Kraft Heinz (KHC) PT Set at $85.00 by Bank of America

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) has been given a $85.00 price target by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS set a $80.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.37.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,800. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $59.48 and a 1-year high of $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $75,923.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,928.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,110,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809,615 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,429,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,073,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,823 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,123.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 865,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after acquiring an additional 794,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,189,000 after buying an additional 654,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

