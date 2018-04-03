KushCoin (KUSH) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

KushCoin (CURRENCY:KUSH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, KushCoin has traded down 8% against the US dollar. KushCoin has a total market capitalization of $302,075.00 and $32.00 worth of KushCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KushCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000753 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KushCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.97 or 0.04438620 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001215 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012126 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007350 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00016140 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011827 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

KushCoin Profile

KushCoin (CRYPTO:KUSH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 25th, 2017. KushCoin’s total supply is 5,513,722 coins. KushCoin’s official Twitter account is @kushcoindev. The official website for KushCoin is kushcoin.co.

Buying and Selling KushCoin

KushCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy KushCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KushCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KushCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for KushCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.