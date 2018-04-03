Kyber Network Price Tops $1.04 (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $139.17 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kyber Network has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00013962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Coinrail and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003132 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00710729 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00185843 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00038469 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00031914 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 215,625,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,132,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, TDAX, Gate.io, Coinrail, Binance, OKEx, EtherDelta, COSS, Mercatox, BigONE, Coinnest, Cryptopia, Liqui and Tidex. It is not possible to purchase Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyber Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.