Comparing La Quinta (LQ) and Its Competitors

La Quinta (NYSE: LQ) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare La Quinta to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares La Quinta and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Quinta 15.50% 4.85% 1.19% La Quinta Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for La Quinta and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Quinta 0 3 2 0 2.40 La Quinta Competitors 304 1435 2177 73 2.51

La Quinta currently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.56%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 5.26%. Given La Quinta’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe La Quinta is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares La Quinta and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio La Quinta $980.63 million $151.96 million 63.97 La Quinta Competitors $3.57 billion $470.05 million 155.71

La Quinta’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than La Quinta. La Quinta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of La Quinta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of La Quinta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

La Quinta has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Quinta’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

La Quinta competitors beat La Quinta on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About La Quinta

La Quinta Holdings Inc. is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale sectors under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment is engaged in the operation of owned hotel properties. The franchise and management segment is engaged in various license, franchise and management agreements relating to its owned and franchised hotels. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 888 hotels representing approximately 87,200 rooms located primarily across 48 states in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, Honduras and Colombia, of which 322 hotels were owned and operated, and 566 were franchised. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a pipeline of 248 franchised hotels in the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Chile and El Salvador.

