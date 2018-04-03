Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (TSE:LIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

LIF opened at C$20.87 on Tuesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$15.10 and a twelve month high of C$28.55.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C$12.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.60 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on LIF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$26.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/labrador-iron-ore-royalty-corporation-lif-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-28th-updated.html.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.