Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,069 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 61.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at about $491,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.94. 50,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,852. The company has a current ratio of 62.36, a quick ratio of 62.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $1,678.16, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company’s segments include loans, securities, real estate and corporate/other. The loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment (balance sheet loans) and mortgage loan receivables held for sale (conduit loans).

