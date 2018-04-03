SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) Holdings Raised by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.41% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,708,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,678,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,668,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $153.45 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $136.41 and a 12-month high of $166.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.2948 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) Holdings Raised by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-has-4-24-million-holdings-in-spdr-sp-400-mid-cap-growth-etf-mdyg-updated-updated.html.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.