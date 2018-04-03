Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Position Cut by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,922,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 213,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102,205.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 49,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $5,145,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian T. Crutcher sold 267,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $29,680,687.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,427.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 757,632 shares of company stock worth $83,306,399. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $96.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.28.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

