First Trust Exchange Traded Fd VI (MDIV) Holdings Lifted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fd VI (NASDAQ:MDIV) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.58% of First Trust Exchange Traded Fd VI worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDIV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange Traded Fd VI by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange Traded Fd VI in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange Traded Fd VI in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange Traded Fd VI by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 64,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange Traded Fd VI in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000.

Shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fd VI stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange Traded Fd VI has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.1211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange Traded Fd VI’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%.

