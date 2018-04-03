Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 8,675 Shares of POWERSHARES S&P 500 HIGH QUALITY PORTFOLIO (SPHQ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in POWERSHARES S&P 500 HIGH QUALITY PORTFOLIO (BMV:SPHQ) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.35% of POWERSHARES S&P 500 HIGH QUALITY PORTFOLIO worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POWERSHARES S&P 500 HIGH QUALITY PORTFOLIO during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in POWERSHARES S&P 500 HIGH QUALITY PORTFOLIO in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in POWERSHARES S&P 500 HIGH QUALITY PORTFOLIO in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in POWERSHARES S&P 500 HIGH QUALITY PORTFOLIO by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in POWERSHARES S&P 500 HIGH QUALITY PORTFOLIO in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000.

Get POWERSHARES S&P 500 HIGH QUALITY PORTFOLIO alerts:

BMV SPHQ opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. POWERSHARES S&P 500 HIGH QUALITY PORTFOLIO has a 1 year low of $533.00 and a 1 year high of $561.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 8,675 Shares of POWERSHARES S&P 500 HIGH QUALITY PORTFOLIO (SPHQ)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-has-4-73-million-holdings-in-powershares-sp-500-high-quality-portfolio-sphq-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for POWERSHARES S&P 500 HIGH QUALITY PORTFOLIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POWERSHARES S&P 500 HIGH QUALITY PORTFOLIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.