Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab Strategic Trust worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Schwab Strategic Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Strategic Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Strategic Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Strategic Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Strategic Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. Schwab Strategic Trust has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Schwab Strategic Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

