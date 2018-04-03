SPDR S&P International Small Cap (GWX) Stake Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 149.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,643 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,606,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,988,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after acquiring an additional 35,328 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,030,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,551,000 after acquiring an additional 51,034 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap in the fourth quarter valued at $14,833,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 363,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 21,817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

