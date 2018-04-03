Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 51,890 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (OPK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Opko Health worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 127.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,003,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 78,477 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 2,051,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 606,422 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 531,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 43.0% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,566,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 471,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on shares of Opko Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Opko Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Opko Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

OPK stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Opko Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $8.03.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.44 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. research analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,007,170.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,595,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,883,828 in the last ninety days. 40.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc is a healthcare company. Its segments include Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics and Corporate. Pharmaceutical consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Diagnostics consists of the clinical laboratory operations in Bio-Reference Laboratories (Bio-Reference) and its point-of-care operations.

