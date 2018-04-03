Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) Holdings Increased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (NYSE:EFR) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.28% of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate in the fourth quarter valued at $5,714,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate in the fourth quarter valued at $2,887,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate in the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate in the fourth quarter valued at $798,000.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st.

In other news, insider Craig P. Russ bought 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $100,283.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust may, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective.

