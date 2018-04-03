Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 4.06% of iShares Trust worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSEARCA BYLD opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. iShares Trust has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $26.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from iShares Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

