Edison International (EIX) Stake Lessened by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Edison International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Edward Jones cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edison International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $83.38. The company has a market cap of $20,741.14, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.13.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-sells-2076-shares-of-edison-international-eix-updated.html.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.