Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give LafargeHolcim (LHN) a CHF 68 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 68 target price on LafargeHolcim (VTX:LHN) in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LHN. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 50 price objective on LafargeHolcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 55 target price on LafargeHolcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays set a CHF 52 target price on LafargeHolcim and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a CHF 63 price target on LafargeHolcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 63 price target on LafargeHolcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LafargeHolcim presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 58.42.

LHN stock traded up CHF 0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching CHF 53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,000. LafargeHolcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

