Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 391,633 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 391,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,752,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $132.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.55 and a twelve month high of $146.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.5661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/lake-street-advisors-group-llc-acquires-shares-of-391633-vanguard-total-stock-market-etf-vti-updated-updated.html.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.