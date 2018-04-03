Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard European Stock Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard European Stock Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard European Stock Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard European Stock Index Fund by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard European Stock Index Fund by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard European Stock Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard European Stock Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund stock opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard European Stock Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 26th.

About Vanguard European Stock Index Fund

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

