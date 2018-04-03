Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 175,671 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 175,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.34% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,101.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,000.

Shares of SH stock opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

