20,100 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. (BATS:ICF) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. (BATS:ICF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sii Investments Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. by 286.4% during the third quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after buying an additional 139,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,283,000 after purchasing an additional 100,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 587,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 55,686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 54,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,228,000.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

