Lam Research (LRCX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $4.10 on Tuesday, reaching $197.97. 2,682,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,749. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $124.91 and a 12 month high of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,105.43, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.66. Lam Research had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.51 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.94.

In other Lam Research news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 25,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,472,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,393 shares of company stock worth $19,222,556 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

