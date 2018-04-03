Lamden 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $128,571.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0894 or 0.00001208 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, ForkDelta, CoinFalcon and HitBTC. Lamden has a total market cap of $12.71 million and $128,571.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00081412 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00031679 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001099 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ForkDelta, Radar Relay, OTCBTC, IDEX and CoinFalcon. It is not presently possible to purchase Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

