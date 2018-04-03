Lamprell (LON:LAM) PT Lowered to GBX 115 at Canaccord Genuity

Lamprell (LON:LAM) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 120 ($1.66) to GBX 115 ($1.59) in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lamprell in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Investec reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 72 ($0.99) target price (down previously from GBX 81 ($1.12)) on shares of Lamprell in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on shares of Lamprell from GBX 82 ($1.13) to GBX 78 ($1.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of LAM opened at GBX 73 ($1.01) on Friday. Lamprell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.50 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.73).

About Lamprell

Lamprell plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of fabrication, engineering and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are the upgrade and refurbishment of offshore jackup rigs; fabrication; assembly and new build construction for the offshore oil and gas and renewable sector, including jackup rigs and liftboats; Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) and other offshore and onshore structures, and oilfield engineering services, including the upgrade and refurbishment of land rigs.

